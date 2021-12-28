Shuga Kwami has been spotted sharing love on the streets of Accra during the holidays

The young Ghanaian entrepreneur was seen handing out chicken, rice and cash to residents of Alhaji

Shuga Kwami is noted for staking huge wagers in sports betting and winning hundreds of thousand in return

Ghanaian businessman and rich kid popularly known as Shuga Kwami has given back to society after he was spotted sharing items in public.

In a number of videos and photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Shuga Kwami was seen at Alhaji, a suburb of Accra handing out live chicken, drinks, rice and cash to people.

Many residents of the neighbourhood were seen in long queues waiting their turn to enjoy the benevolence of the Ghanaian entrepreneur.

Shuga Kwami took the advantage of the Christmas season known to be a time of giving and showing love to people.

Dressed in his trademark mask, Shuga Kwami was being helped by others to hand out the items while he personally gave out cash to the people who had come to enjoy.

