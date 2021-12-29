Emirates airlines have indefinitely discontinued flights from Ghana and other nine African countries into Dubai

The airline said passengers on direct and transit flights from these countries will not be permitted to traverse to Dubai

It, however, stated that affected customers should on hold on to their tickets for use when flights resume

The Dubai-owned major airline, Emirates airline, has suspended flights from Ghana and some other African countries indefinitely.

The other affected African countries include Angola, Guinea, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Cote d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

In a report filed by Graphiconline on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, the airline said passengers on direct and transit flights from these countries will not be permitted to travel to Dubai.

Emirates airline added that outbound passenger operations from Dubai to these destinations however remain unaffected.

However, customers who are being affected by the directive have been advised on hold on to their tickets for use when flights resume.

"Affected sustomers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans," Emirates said.

This directive according to the Emirates, follows the latest restriction on global travel aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19, particularly in light of the emergence of the Omicron variant.

COVID-19 on the rise as GHS records more omicron cases

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service, GHS has expressed worry over the surge in coronavirus cases during the Christmas festivities.

According to the GHS, the country has started recording more cases of COVID-19 after an additional 1, 324 people were infected with the disease.

The latest update by the Ghana Health Service indicates that the active cases have shot up to 6, 361.

The latest increase in active cases comes after the Greater Accra Regional Security Council ordered the closure of beaches ahead of the Christmas festivities.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, who gave that directive said the move was among the measures put in place by the Regional Security Council to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during and after the Christmas festivities.

