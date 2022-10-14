Nana Agradaa has been sent to court again on Friday, October 14, 2022, over a new case involving six complainants

The judge handed Agradaa a two-week remand sentence to reappear in court on Friday, October 28, 2022

A video has popped up showing Agradaa looking shabby and sober unlike her previous appearances in court

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Evangelist Mama Pat, previously known as Nana Agradaa, has been remanded to two weeks following an earlier remand sentence by an Accra Circuit Court.

Agradaa was remanded for four days on Thursday, October 13, 2022, after making her second appearance in court over allegations of a money-doubling scam.

But new information emerging online indicated that Agradaa has been remanded again for a fresh case. According to a report on Angel FM, Agradaa was brought to court again on Friday morning.

Nana Agradaa has been remanded to two weeks over a new case Photo source: Angel FM, GHOne TV

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The reporter explained that the new case has been brought about by six new complainants.

In a video on Angl FM's Facebook, footage of Agradaa being taken away from court to start his remand sentence.

Agradaa went to court without makeup, wig

Unlike her appearance in court on Thursday when she appeared boisterous wearing heavy makeup and a stylish wig, she looked humbled.

Wearing the same dress as yesterday, Agradaa had no makeup on, had her wig removed with a hair net on, and was in handcuffs. Looking sober, she did not sing loudly as was the case yesterday.

See the video below:

Per the new remand sentence, Agradaa will remain behind bars until October 24, 2022, even if she is granted bail for the first case on Monday, October 17, 2022.

Nana Agradaa's Former Worker Drops Prices And List Of Items Repented Priestess Sells In Her Church

Meanwhile, Naana Brown, a former worker of Nana Agradaa, recently made stunning revelations about her former boss' church.

In an interview, Naana Brown, who worked as a presenter at Agradaa's TV station, disclosed that Agradaa had not repented but only disguised her fetish priestess business.

Naana Brown, who was speaking on Neat FM, claimed that Agradaa was already selling spiritual items in her church and listed some of them and their prices.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh