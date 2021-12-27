MTN Ghana has been forced to close down its Service Centres across the country due to the spread of the coronavirus

The offices will be closed from December 29, 2021, to January 3, 2022

The Chief Customer Care Officer, said, the closure of the Service Centres is part of broader measures taken by the business to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic

The spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant has forced MTN Ghana to close its Service Centres across the country.

According to a report filed by 3news.com.gh, MTN Ghana stated that the offices will be closed for the Holiday Season from December 29, 2021, to January 3, 2022.

Chief Customer Care Officer, Jemima Kotei Walsh, said, the closure of the Service Centres is part of broader measures taken by the business to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MTN Ghana office at the West Hills Mall

She said the business will use this opportunity to encourage customers to use digital channels during the period of the closure of the shops.

COVID-19 on the rise as GHS records 6361 active cases

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service, GHS has expressed worry over the surge in coronavirus cases during the Christmas festivities.

According to the GHS, the country has started recording more cases of COVID-19 after an additional 1, 324 people were infected with the disease.

The latest update by the Ghana Health Service indicates that the active cases have shot up to 6, 361.

The latest increase in active cases comes after the Greater Accra Regional Security Council ordered the closure of beaches ahead of the Christmas festivities.

All beaches in the Greater Accra to remain closed

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has issued a directive that all beaches in the region are to remain closed to the public during the Christmas and new year festivities.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, who gave that directive said the move was among the measures put in place by the Regional Security Council to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during and after the Christmas festivities.

Additionally, to allow for maximum safety during the Christmas and new year festivities all persons who do not wear nose masks will not be allowed to access any public transport be it trotro, taxi, or uber services in the Greater Accra Region

Source: YEN.com.gh