The Ghana Police Service has made an official statement following the arrest of one Oliver Barker-Vormawor

According to the security outfit, the young man was picked up following a post he made on social media suggesting he was going to stage a coup

Many social media users, as well as members of FixTheCountry, have reacted to the arrest

The Ghana Police Service has issued a statement following the arrest of one Oliver Barker-Vormawor at the Kotoka International Airport on Friday, February 11, 2022.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service, the security outfit indicated that the young man was picked up due to his social media activity.

According to the security apparatus, Mr Oliver-Baker Vormawor's statement was a threat to national security hence his arrest.

Police releases statement on #FixTheCountry's Oliver Vormawor's arrest

The Facebook post made by the Ghana Police Service read:

"News Release : Man Arrested for Threatening a Coup

Mr Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor has been arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command following a post he allegedly made on a social media platform to the effect that he would stage a coup himself if the E-Levy Bill is passed by Parliament."

The police went on to say that Mr Vormawor was being held at the Tema Regional Police Command

Oliver's Facebook post

Oliver was picked up by a post he made on Facebook on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

He indicated that he was going to stage a coup after the E-Levy gets approval from Parliament.

His post read: "If this E-Levy passes after this Cake bullshit, I will do the coup myself. Useless Army!" Baker-Vormawor is leading a movement to get the government to tackle the country’s problems.

