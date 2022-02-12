Reports reaching YEN.com.gh have it that one of the #FixtheCountry Movement conveners, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has been arrested by operatives from the National Security at the Kotoka International International Airport (KIA).

A post sighted on Facebook by YEN.com.gh and attributed to Felicity Nelson, said the Cambridge University PhD student was picked up upon arriving from the United Kingdom on Friday evening February 11, 2022.

“Oliver Barker-Vormawor arrived at the KIA around 4 pm [on Friday], and around 5:20 pm, he sent a message to one of his family members that some security personnel had arrested him.

“It has been nearly six hours since anyone heard from him. We don’t know where he is, we have tried the Airport Police Station and National Security Head Office, but could not find him there…” Felicity Nelson wrote.

It is believed that Oliver might have been picked up by a post he made on Facebook on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

In the post, he indicated that he was going to stage a coup after the E-Levy gets the approval from Parliament.

His post read:

"If this E-Levy passes after this Cake bullshit, I will do the coup myself.

Useless Army!"

Baker-Vormawor is leading a movement to get the government to tackle the country’s problems.

#FixThe Country Reacts

The Movement has issued a press release chronicling the events leading to Mr Barker-Vormawor’s disappearance.

The #FixTheCountry Movement is demanding the immediate release of one of its vociferous conveners.

Their post read:

"One of #FixTheCountry Convenors @barkervogues arrived in Ghana today at 4pm GMT and has been abducted by the state security apparatus.

We have since not seen or heard from him. We demand that he is RELEASED immediately"

