Honourary Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has dismissed a pro E-Levy comment made by law professor, Raymond Atuguba, yesterday

Mr Simons, respected for his facts-based analysis, tweeted today that the basis for Prof Atuguba's comment in support of the unpopular tax policy is not sound

Prof Atuguba said yesterday at a public event that although the E-Levy was "wicked" it would save Ghana's struggling economy from collapse

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Honourary Vice President of think tank, IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has presented facts to destroy a recent comment by Prof Raymond Atuguba in support of the unpopular E-Levy.

According to Mr Simons, who is also an innovator and head of mPedigree, Prof Atuguba’s basis for saying on Monday, February 28, 2022, that the electronic transaction levy is the “way out” of Ghana’s economic conundrum is not sound.

Bright Simons, respected for his facts-based analysis of topical national issues, said the amount of money the government has admitted will be adequate to put Ghana’s struggling economy back on track is way bigger than the expected revenue that the widely-criticised E-Levy will bring.

Bright Simons (L) and Prof Raymond Atuguba. Source: @BBSimons, @raymond.atuguba

Source: Facebook

“Not [too] I understand Prof.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

“The govt of Ghana says it needs 145 billion GHS ($22 billion) to manage the country this year. It says e-levy will bring 6.9 billion GHS (~$1 billion), or less than 5% of what is needed. So why is e-levy the ‘way out’?” he tweeted on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Professor Raymond Atuguba, Dean of the University of Ghana Law School said on Monday at a public lecture that the contentious E-levy is vital to prevent Ghana from an economic meltdown.

The law professor admitted that although the proposed tax policy is ‘wicked’, it appears the only way to the save the economy.

“The first step is to pass the E-levy immediately and implement it effectively. To prevent the collapse of the economy and a return to the stronghold of the IMF, we have no choice but to pass it…. As horrible and wicked as it is, it is the only way to save our economy from collapse in the short term,” he said at the public lecture organised by Solidare Ghana on Monday, February 28, 2022.

The controversial tax proposal, which is currently at the consideration stage in Parliament, will charge charge 1.5% of the value of some electronic and mobile money transactions.

Professor Raymond Atuguba Warns Of Coup; Says 'Broke' Economy May Trigger One Soon

The Dean of the University of Ghana Law School, Professor Raymond Atuguba, has said a profound academic study on Ghana suggests that the country risks an imminent coup d'etat.

According to the respected law professor, this grim prediction dawned on him after assisting an academic colleague of the Washington DC-based National War College who wrote a dissertation on 'Why some coups fail and others succeed'. That dissertation used Ghana as a case study, he revealed.

Source: YEN.com.gh