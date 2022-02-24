Alban Bagbin has said that he did not grant any form of permission or sick leave to Dome-Kwabeya MP Adowa Safo

According to him, he had not granted an interview to this effect as is being purported

The MP for Dome-Kwabenya has been absent from parliament for many days and the issue has come up for public debate following Kennedy Agyapong's comment on the matter

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has dismissed reports that he granted Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo permission to be absent from the house.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on pulse.com.gh the speaker said he had not granted any such permission to the MP who doubles as the Minister of Gender and Children be it on health grounds or any other grounds.

Photos of Alban Bagbin and Adwoa Safo. Source: fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Alban Bagbin went on to say that he was not the one to determine who was present or absent in the Chamber of Parliament adding that the proceedings in the House expose whoever is present or not.

“She didn’t receive permission from me to absent herself from Parliament on health grounds. I want it to be known by all that I have not granted any such interview anywhere. I have not said anything like that anywhere,” the speaker noted.

“The goals and proceedings of the House are so loud that she is absent without permission for all those days. That is on the face of the proceedings of the House. It is not the Speaker who determines who is present and who is absent.”

“The goals and proceeding will capture those who are present, those who are absent, and those who are absent with permission,” Mr. Bagbin explained on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

