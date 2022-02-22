University Teachers Association of Ghana goes on 2-week strike break

Members of UTAG have announced that they are suspending their strike following an emergency meeting

The group indicated that it had considered a number of things before coming to this conclusion

UTAG has been on a 7-week-long strike following misunderstandings between the teaching body and government

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) following an emergency meeting, on Monday, February 21, decided to suspend its seven-week-old strike.

According to a press release issued and sighted by YEN.com.gh on 3news.com, UTAG’s National Executive Committee made some considerations before finally coming to the decision.

They said considerations included interventions from eminent leaders like former President John Agyekum Kufuor, who is the Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), and Sir Sam Jonah, the Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

University Teachers Association of Ghana logo. Source: fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

At the meeting, the National Executive Committee asked the body to heed to the advice of the respected Ghanaian personalities, the Select Committee on Education and the court ruling to suspend their strike action up until March 4, 2022 to engage with the ruling government.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The latest decision will have to be voted on by the entire membership as per Article 5, Sections 1-4, of the bye-laws of UTAG.

By the statement, the hierarchy of the teaching body is calling on its members to take note of the update and act accordingly.

T.D Jakes applauds Akufo-Addo for making Ghana one of the wealthiest African countries

Meanwhile, world-renowned American televangelist Bishop T.D. Jakes has praised Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his transformational leadership in the past few years.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on modernghana, the preacher who was speaking in his church said when he first travelled to Ghana less than a decade ago, “there were a lot of dirt roads and people just in meagre gear and what have you and very few buildings and nice hotels,” the preacher said.

He then said some years after the first experience, he returned to see a completely different Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh