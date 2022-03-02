The Kotoka International Airport on Monday, March 1, 2022, began accepting the Ghana Card to process passengers arriving in the country

Many passengers who used the Ghana Card at Immigration praised the swiftness and ease of the process

Ghana Government hopes to make the biometric card an important optional document aside from the passport booklet

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Kotoka International Airport has begun admitting Ghanaians into the country with the Ghana Card, with many lauding the swiftness of the new process.

Following a directive two weeks ago, the KIA began admitting passengers into the country with either the Ghana Card or the traditional Ghanaian passport.

According to a report by state-owned Daily Graphic, on Monday, March 1, 2022, officials of the Ghana Immigration Services admitted some 14 passengers who arrived at the airport onboard an Ethiopian Airline flight from Addis Ababa.

Kotoka International Airport. Source: Facebook/@Ghanaairports

Source: Facebook

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In a video posted on the Facebook page of NPP Projects Bureau, one of the passengers Dennis Bekoe, who arrived from the United Kingdom, said the card was easier to use, as against the passport, since the process with the Ghana Card was swift.

Another passenger, Akua Mansa, also expressed similar sentiments.

The Ghana Card has been officially recognised as an ICAO-compliant travel document.

It is government’s plan to make the biometric card an optional travel document aside from the booklet, pending the ratification of bilateral agreements with other countries.

Home Ghana GHANA Rising Cost Of Fuel: Ghanaians Take To Twitter To Vent Frustrations

In other news, there is uproar on social media after petroleum sector watchers projected that the price of fuel will rise beyond the current GH¢8 per litre at the pumps by end of March 2021.

On Twitter, ‘Fuel’ has been among the top trends as Ghanaians lament the economic hardship that is being triggered by the weekly increase in the price of diesel and petrol.

While some tweeps agree that the widely condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed up crude prices globally, and hence Ghana was not the only country experiencing fuel price hikes, others are blaming the government.

Source: YEN.com.gh