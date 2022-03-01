Some Ghanaian students living and studying in Ukraine have arrived in Ghana

The students were met at the Kotoka International Airport by family members, government officials and pressmen

This move was necessitated following the Russian invasion of Ukraine which has led to days of non-stop fighting

Some Ghanaian students who were in Ukraine prior to the Russian invasion of the European country have safely arrived in Ghana following an evacuation exercise.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of news outlet Adom TV, the students were met by many people at Ghana's Kotoka International Airport.

Among those who welcomed the students safely into the country included parents, government officials and members of the press.

One of the students who said he had been schooling in Ukraine for the past 5 years, thanked the government for the efforts to evacuate them from the crisis.

"I have studied for 5 years in Ukraine and this is quite unfortunate that we have to come home. But I want to first of all thank the almighty God, also thank the government of Ghana and the various ambassadors, thank the ministry. And also we assure parents that their children will be back home...," the student noted.

Government is still working around the clock to ensure that all Ghanaians in Ukraine are safely evacuated either to Ghana or to countries that can keep them safe.

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: First Batch Of Ghanaian Students Safely Evacuated To Romania

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the first batch of Ghanaian students stranded in Ukraine following the Russian invasion which started days ago had been safely evacuated to neighbouring Romania.

This was seen by YEN.com.gh in a report on 3news.com.

The students, who were in Chernivtsi, were evacuated as part of arrangements made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration through Ghana’s Mission in Switzerland.

The Ministry on Friday night conceded that as a result of the difficulty in airlifting Ghanaian students due to a shutdown of Ukrainian airspace, arrangements were rather made for the evacuation to be by land through neighbouring Moldova, Belarus, Slovakia and Hungary.

