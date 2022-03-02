'Fuel' has been among the top trending Twitter topics in Ghana following recent increases in the price of petrol and diesel at the pumps

Many Ghanaians are complaining that the weekly increase in the price of fuel has brought about increases in the prices of goods and services

While some tweeps say there is generally an increase in fuel prices across the world due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, others blame the current government for fuel price hikes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

There is uproar on social media after petroleum sector watchers projected that the price of fuel will rise beyond the current GH¢8 per litre at the pumps by end of March 2021.

On Twitter, ‘Fuel’ has been among the top trends as Ghanaians lament the economic hardship that is being triggered by the weekly increase in the price of diesel and petrol.

While some tweeps agree that the widely condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed up crude prices globally, and hence Ghana was not the only country experiencing fuel price hikes, others are blaming the government.

Man filling up with a petrol pump. Source: Twitter/Bloomberg

Source: Twitter

Already some oil marketing companies are selling fuel a little above GH¢8 per litre, but energy think tank, the Institute of Energy Security (IES) has projected prices will increase further this month at the pumps, according to a report by B&FT

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Some commentators on Twitter say they were extremely disappointed in the government, who --, in the run-up to the 2016 elections -- promised to reduce fuel prices if voted into power.

Sentiments of some Ghanaians about the increasing fuel prices are published below.

Professor Raymond Atuguba Warns Of Coup; Says 'Broke' Economy May Trigger One Soon

In other news, the Dean of the University of Ghana Law School, Professor Raymond Atuguba, has said a profound academic study on Ghana suggests that the country risks an imminent coup d'etat.

According to the respected law professor, this grim prediction dawned on him after assisting an academic colleague of the Washington DC-based National War College who wrote a dissertation on 'Why some coups fail and others succeed'. That dissertation used Ghana as a case study, he revealed.

Speaking at the Solidare Governance Forum - a public lecture and panel discussion - on Monday, February 28, 2022, and sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Woezor TV, Professor Atuguba said the current poor state of the economy is also a viable trigger of a possible coup.

Source: YEN.com.gh