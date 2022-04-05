Security analyst Col Festus Aboagye (rtd) has said the National Security Ministry is not dealing with a possible threat to Ghana appropriately

Col Aboagye said the members of the public must be involved in a so-called alert for the terrorist attack

The National Security Ministry has said security forces are on high alert for any terror attack on the country

Retired army chief, Colonel Festus Aboagye, has questioned the Ministry of National Security's handling of a possible threat of a terrorist attack on Ghana.

The security analyst and consultant at the teaching consultant at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training College (KAIPTC) has told YEN.com.gh that the Ministry seems to be overemphasising the use of "National Security" to quell the possible terror attack.

Col Festus Aboagye has said there must be a well-structured response to a possible attack. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, revealed in Parliament on Monday, April 4, 2022, that the country was on high alert to deal with any terrorist attacks.

"Ghana has so far not been attacked, but we believe that we have to hold ourselves ready at all times to ensure that if there is an attack, we will be able to handle it," the Minister said.

Mr Kan-Dapaah made the remarks in response to a question by the New Patriotic Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, Dr Kingsley Nyarko.

But speaking to YEN.com.gh on the revelations by Minister, Col Aboagye said he is not convinced that the National Security Ministry has covered all the essential areas to deal with a terror threat.

"An attack could be against the state, government, people, and socio-economic targets, among others.

"In other states like the UK and US, there would be a security alert system, including education on what individuals should look for and what they should do in certain circumstances," he said.

He said it is not enough for a so-called "national security" to be on high alert for a security threat.

He stressed that the best form of alert for a national security threat would be one that factors in the involvement of the public.

"National security is not a force per se to be on high alert without the involvement of the people. So I'm wondering what this could all be about," Col Festus Aboagye said.

Canada warns citizens against possible terrorist attack on Ghana

The Canadian government has issued a red alert to its citizens concerning what it believes to be a possible terrorist attack on Ghana.

The country on its travel portal thus advised citizens to take precautionary steps to remain vigilant and highly careful of the security risks in Ghana.

According to the warning, Canadian migrants are thus warned to either leave the country or risk facing the bout of a possible attack in Ghana - a development Ghana's parliament is yet to pick up.

Source: YEN.com.gh