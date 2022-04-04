Mining firm, Adamus Resources, has released a statement on the killing of a young local at Nkroful on April 1, 2022

MP for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armarh-Kofi Buah, had accused the company of being behind the death and others in the past

But in the statement, Adamus Resources explained that the shooting incident that claimed the life of the local resident was carried out by state security personnel

Adamus Resources has denied involvement in the death of a young man at Nkroful following a claim by Ellembelle MP, Emmanuel Armarh-Kofi Buah, that the mining firm had a hand in the incident.

The MP had accused the mining firm of using state security personnel to clamp down on residents allegedly encroaching on its concessions at the Nzema project.

Ellembelle MP, Emmanuel Armarh-Kofi Buah, has said CHRAJ and police must investigate Adamus Resources. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

However, in a statement, Adamus Resources said the "unfortunate incident" happened when state security personnel clashed with rampaging residents at the Nkroful district magistrates' court.

"We understand that this incident followed an attempt by security officials of the state to control a storming crowd at the forecourt of the law court and that one person sadly lost his life with others sustaining injuries.

"This incident happened when some illegal miners who had been arrested on our concession were appearing in court for the first time," Adamus Resources said in the statement.

Mr Buah accused Adamus Resources of constantly using state security personnel to brutalise locals at its Nzema project.

The accusation by the MP comes on the back of a shooting incident at Nkroful that led to the death of a resident by a security officer on April 1, 2022.

Following the death of the local, angry residents invaded the premises of a district police command and vandalised properties.

The local resident who was killed has been identified as 33-year-old Andrew Donkor.

He was shot to death when the state security personnel tried to stop the rampaging residents from invading the court premises.

Many others sustained injuries.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased, and it is our hope that the injured will recover soon," the mining firm said.

The statement released by the Communications Directorate of the the mining firm said the company will continue to work with stakeholders to promote responsible and sustainable mining.

