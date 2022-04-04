Top mining firm, Adamus Resources, has been accused of high-handedness in the treatment of illegal miners on its concessions at the Nzema project

MP for the area, Emmanuel Armarh-Kofi Buah, is claiming that the death of at least four locals is linked to Adamus Resources

The allegations by the MP follow the shooting to death of a 33-year-old man by state security personnel at the premises of a Magistrates' court

Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armarh-Kofi Buah, has accused mining company Adamus Resources of constantly using state security personnel to brutalise locals at its Nzema project.

The accusation by the MP comes on the back of a shooting incident at Nkroful that led to the death of a resident by a security officer on April 1, 2022.

Ellembelle MP, Emmanuel Armarh-Kofi Buah has said Adamus Resources is behind the death of at least four locals. Source: Instagram/@fillboyzdotcom

Following the death of the local, angry residents invaded the premises of a district police command and vandalised properties.

Speaking to journalists when he went to visit the family of the local that was gunned down, the MP condemned the invasion of the police station and the vandalism by the residents but said Adamus is neck-deep in the whole affair.

He alleged that for a long time, Adamus Resource, a prominent mining firm, has been hiding behind armed state security personnel to commit heinous crimes against residents of the minerals rich Teleku-Bokazo and Ahwia.

"This is about the fourth death of a young person in connection with Adamus Resources mining operations and the persons who shot these young people on those two occasions are not police officers but the military attached to the Adamus Mines," the MP told Citi News.

The MP has called on the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the Ghana Police Service to investigate Adamus Resources.

Reports indicate that the latest fatal shooting incident happened when state security officials clashed with a crowd of residents at the forecourt of a Magistrates' court on April 1.

The local resident who was killed has been identified as 33-year-old Andrew Donkor.

He was shot to death when the state security personnel tried to stop the rampaging residents from invading the court premises.

Many others sustained injuries.

Reports say the incident happened when some illegal miners who had been arrested on concession belonging Adamus Resources were appeared at the court.

