Oliver Barker-Vormawor has made a provocative statement in reaction to an award conferred on Joseph Siaw-Agyepong

Although he did not mention Mr Siaw-Agyepong by name, Barker-Vormawor's post reflects similar comments

Mr Siaw-Agyepong was honoured by UHAS for his immense contributions to environmental sanitation and higher education in Ghana and beyond

FixThe Contry’s Oliver Barker-Vormawor has made a provocative post in reaction to an honorary degree awarded to the founder of Jospong Group of Companies, Joseph Siaw-Agyepong.

The Lead convener for social change group FixTheCountry shared an image of Mr Siaw-Agyepong with the caption: “A Republic that celebrates our problems will never progress! To be respected in Ghana, you need to be a thief!”

Mr Barker-Vormawor’s reaction to Siaw-Agyepong’s honorary award reflects long-standing criticisms against the business mogul.

His waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Ltd, has been the subject of corruption and underhand dealing allegations.

The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), on Saturday, April 9, 2022, conferred an honorary Doctor of Science degree on Mr Siaw-Agyepong.

Mr Barker-Vormawor's post has attracted mixed reactions with some criticising the social change campaigner for his harsh words.

While another commentator, Alcantara Perryson reacted, "Is he a thief "

The UHAS honour was in recognition of his outstanding contributions to environmental sanitation and higher education in Ghana and beyond.

“Thanks to my beautiful wife, entire UHAS board and administration, management and staff of the Jospong Group, and all that have assisted my journey to this day. God bless you all and God bless our homeland Ghana,” Mr Siaw-Agyepong was elated by the award.

Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong elevated from humble beginnings to become the founder of the Jospong Group of Companies, one of the largest conglomerates in Ghana with over 32 subsidiaries.

His story is that of grass to grace and poverty to riches.

With more than a dozen brands to his name, Dr Agyepong has earned a place in Ghana as one of the nation's business titans and self-made multi-millionaires.

Source: YEN.com.gh