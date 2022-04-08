The speech by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on the economy has attracted negative reactions by Ghanaians on social media

Many on Facebook and Twitter described the lecture by the vice president as empty, full of untruths and mere rhetoric

Others also singled out the vice president's silence on the recently passed Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) for criticism

Ghanaians on social media have mocked Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s lecture on the economy, with many describing it as empty and mere rhetoric.

After many months of silence on challenges facing the economy, the vice president was compelled to speak on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

The vice president, branded as an economic wizard in the lead-up to the 2016 polls, was fiercely taunted by the opposition NDC members and a section of the Ghanaian public for keeping quiet on the current state of the economy.

Speaking at a TESCON event in Cape Coast, the vice president said Ghana was not the only country reeling under economic challenges.

Like President Nana Akufo-Addo, during the 2022 State of the Nation Address, the vice president blamed Ghana’s economic hardships on the ravages of the Covid pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ghana currently faces a myriad of economic challenges including high food inflation, high cost of fuel, and depreciating cedi, among others all of which have worsened hardships for the ordinary Ghanaian.

After Dr Bawumia’s speech, many Ghanaians took to social media to express their opinion, most of which were negative.

Yiran Kofi commented on a post by Joy News inviting comments after the vice president's lecture as: "Nothing!! Just rhetoric!"

Politician and engineer, Dr Charles Wereko-Brobby, who posts on Facebook as "Eyetarzan Anokyenana", said, “Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is [still] #MUMU (silent) on #E-Levy as #MoMo sinks faster than the $$$$ #NOWHEREToHIDEoooo!”

Dr Wereko-Brobby’s comment concerns Dr Bawumia’s view before the NPP won power that he did not believe that mobile money transactions must be taxed.

The E-Levy that was recently passed will tax mobile money and economic transactions at 1.5% of their value.

On Twitter, King of Accra (@kingofaccra), comments, “Bawumia is basically saying that everything is expensive everywhere so your complaints are normal to him.”

Another person tweeted: “There is nothing new being said that hasn’t been said before, we heard the president, the finance minister and Bawumia himself when he went to Ashesi university…Maybe it would come…”

Below are some more reactions after the anticipated lecture by Dr Bawumia.

