Lydia Forson has taken a swipe at the ruling New Patriotic Party for making too many excuses

According to her, the current government was making excuses over what the last government led by John Mahama were crucified over

She took to social media to react to a recent iterview Ghana's president, Nana Akufo-Addo granted to the BBC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Beautiful and outspoken Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson has seriously lambasted the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for making too many excuses in recent times.

The Ghanaian actress was responding to Nana Addo’s British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) interview in which the President indicated that Ghana was not the only country facing hardship.

In the interview, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the Cedi had started to solidify but was quick to add that the world is going through troublesome times.

The leader of government business stressed that Ghana was no exemption to the worldwide crisis and said Nigeria was no special case as well.

He added that there was no country on the planet that was getting away from the desolates of Coronavirus and furthermore the effect of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Reacting to the President’s comments however, Lydia Forson took to Twitter and wrote:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“Excuses. Excuses. Excuses. But. But. But. It’s like being last in class but insisting it was a tough exam for everyone; ok, but you failed while others passed, so?”

The outspoken Ghanaian actress added:

“It’s really interesting how this government has excuses for the very things they crucified the NDC for”.

Former Second Lady Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama Passes Away

In other political news, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that former second lady of the Republic of Ghana, Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama (neè Egala) has passed away.

She was 70 at the time of her death. She died at the Korlebu Teaching Hospital earlier this afternoon, Thursday, April 7.

Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama, was the wife of the late Vice President of Ghana under John Agyekum Kufour’s administration, Alhaji Aliu Mahama.

Source: YEN.com.gh