The KNUST management has reinstated a little over 1,000 out of the over 6,000 students deferred for not paying their fees on time

The university has also extended the date for registration of programmes to enable affected students to settle their fees

Some 2,200 out of the total number of affected students have also been shortlisted for scholarships run by the university

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has softened its stance on the decision to defer over 6,000 students and has allowed a little over 1,000 students to register for their programmes.

The students' programmes were deferred for the first semester for failing to pay at least 70% of their academic fees.

YEN.com.gh's sources at KNUST have disclosed that management of the university has already reinstated 1,100 students because they subsequently paid at least 70% of their fees during a brief window opened for students who failed to meet an earlier deadline.

The brief window opened for students to pay their fees was the outcome of negotiations between KNUST SRC, the Ministry of Education and university authorities.

"So far over 1,100 students have paid their fees and have been reinstated. Some 2,200 Students have been shortlisted to benefit from KBN scholarship," the source at KNUST told YEN.com.gh.

The KNUST management has also announced an extension of the deadline for the registration of programmes in a press release on Friday, April 22, 2022.

The extension is expected to allow the rest of the deferred students to raise money to pay their academic fees.

