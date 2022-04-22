Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has extended the deadline for the payment of academic fees

This is to enable deferred students to pay at least 70% of the academic fees and register their programmes for the first semester

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology management has extended the deadline by one month to May 20, 2022

The management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has extended the deadline for payment of fees for deferred students by one month.

In a statement released on Friday, April 22, 2022, the university said that management agreed to extend the deadline following a meeting with the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum, and other stakeholders.

Deferred students now have up to May 20, 2022 to pay their academic fees. Source: Facebook/@KNUSTksi.

“All students who were affected by the deadline of April 7, 2022, now have up to May 20, 2022, to settle their fees without further delay,” the statement stressed.

The university also urged affected students to take advantage of the extension to pay the approved fees before the first-semester examination on May 23, 2022.

“Students who have genuine financial challenges are directed to contact the Students Loan Trust Fund located at the GRASAG Building, KNUST and via info@sltf.gov.gh for support,” the university directed.

The statement by the university also entreated parents and guardians to assist their wards in paying their fees before the next deadline.

“Management will continue to support all genuine needy students through the office of the Dean of Students as we have always been doing,” the statement assured.

KNUST Deferment: University To Reinstate More Than 1,000 Out Of 6,000 Students

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has softened its stance on the decision to defer over 6,000 students and has allowed a little over 1,000 students to register for their programmes.

The students' programmes were deferred for the first semester for failing to pay at least 70% of their academic fees.

YEN.com.gh's sources at KNUST have disclosed that management of the university has already reinstated 1,100 students because they subsequently paid at least 70% of their fees during a brief window opened for students who failed to meet an earlier deadline.

