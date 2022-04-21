The NUGS and KNUST SRC are working to settle the academic fees for at least 3000 undergrads whose programmes have been deferred for non-payment of fees

The NUGS said the bigger plan is to settle the fees for all 6000 students affected by the decision of the KNUST authorities

NUGS president, Dennis Appiah Larbi, has said the decision by the Kumasi-based university to defer the students was harsh

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has offered to settle academic fees for 3,000 of the over 6,000 students whose courses have been deferred by the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The programmes of the undergraduates at various levels were deferred after they allegedly used their fees for sports betting and other activities.

The Kumasi-based university defends the decision on grounds that many of the affected students had been given the fees by their parents and guardians but have used the money for other purposes.

KNUST has said it has evidence that some of the students used their fees for non-academic purposes. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

Some students claimed they have started businesses with the fees and have begged for an extension of the deadline for registration of their programmes.

In a new twist to the saga, NUGS and the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the university have said they are mobilising funds to pay the fees for half of the affected students.

President of NUGS, Dennis Appiah Larbi, told state-owned Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, that the bigger plan is to get funds to pay the fees of all the over 6,000 affected students.

He criticised KNUST's decision to defer the students' programmes as harsh.

He said NUGS and the KNUST SRC were negotiating with university authorities to annul the deferment once the fees have been settled.

Source: YEN.com.gh