Two BECE candidates from Kanuwlou Basic School were involved in a tragic road crash in the North Tongu district on July 7.

The crash left one candidate dead and the other candidate in critical condition.

The North Tongu District Chief Executive confirmed the death. Source: Ghana Education Service

GNA reported that the two candidates were escorting their sister back to Volo after her visit when they were struck by a vehicle.

The candidates were scheduled to sit their exams at Volo Community Senior High School when the BECE started.

The North Tongu District Chief Executive, Divine Osborne Fenu, confirmed the death to the GNA.

"We stand with the family in their grief and will do everything within our power to provide the necessary support and assistance," he said.

Fenu pledged to visit the injured student to offer support and encouragement and extended his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased student.

The 2024 BECE has over 500,000 candidates at 2,123 designated centres across the country.

Candidates began the BECE with English Language and Religious and Moral Education on July 8, 2024.

