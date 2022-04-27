A report by the US Department of State on Ghana has cited judges for engaging in bribery and other illegal practices

The report stated that judges took bribes to lose crucial information on cases they were hearing

The 2021 update on human rights practices in the country also mentioned the existence of unfair treatment by a court or judge

A report by the United States government on law enforcement agencies in Ghana has accused judges of taking bribes to lose records of cases they are adjudicating.

The report stated that judicial officials received inducements to either expedite or postpone cases, lose essential records, or issue favourable rulings for the person giving the bribe.

The Supreme Court building in Accra. Source: Facebook/@alec.gongaware

Source: Facebook

“A judicial complaints unit within the Ministry of Justice headed by a retired Supreme Court justice addressed complaints from the public, such as unfair treatment by a court or judge, unlawful arrest or detention, missing trial dockets, delayed trials, and rendering of judgments, and bribery of judges,” the report acknowledged.

This information in the 2021 US Department of State report on Ghana is not exactly new.

In 2015, Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, captured 34 superior and lower court judges and over 100 court officials in a video receiving bribes to sway verdicts.

According to the Africa Report, at least 22 of the judges captured in the video were subsequently suspended.

The US government report on human rights issues in Ghana also cited the Ghana Police Service for widespread human rights abuses and impunity.

It stated that significant human rights issues like torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment had been carried out by Ghana’s police.

The report stated that while the constitution and laws of Ghana prohibit such practices, there were credible reports that police beat and abused detained suspects and other citizens.

