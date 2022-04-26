Former EC Chairperson, Charlotte Osei, has rejected a proposal made by a Twitter user for her to be appointed a Supreme Court judge

In that same Twitter thread, she rejected a proposal that she should take back her former job as EC Chairperson

Mrs Osei currently hosts a TV programme that hopes to coach and support young entrepreneurs in Ghana

Former Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei, has rejected a proposal to be appointed a judge of the Supreme Court in 2025.

Since her removal from office in 2018, the former Chairperson of Ghana’s election management body has pursued a series of private activities.

She currently hosts Business Compass (BC), a weekly business television show that seeks to nurture and coach small business owners.

In a tweet earlier this week, one Andy Yidana, who describes himself as a “Conservative Political Commentator”, proposed that Mrs Osei should be appointed as a member of the apex court bench.

Tweeting at @AnnanPerry, the Twitter user said: “@char_osei should be appointed as a Supreme Court Judge in 2025.”

Because she was tagged in the tweet, Mrs Osei quickly posted a brief reply to the proposal, “No thank you.”

Shortly after her reply, another commentator proposed that she should take up her appointment as EC boss, but she rejected that proposal too.

She posted three emojis to suggest she was angry at the suggestion.

Charlotte Osei and two of her deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwaa, were removed from office in 2018 after a bitter internal dispute.

Amid the internal conflict between Mrs Osei and her deputies, some workers of the Commission petitioned President Nana Akufo-Addo to begin impeachment processes against her.

Mrs Osei was accused of taking unilateral decisions without consulting relevant institutions and persons.

The petition also alleged that the former EC Chair engaged in fraudulent activities.

Mrs Osei fought back with allegations of misconduct against her deputies.

Along with her deputies, Charlotte Osei was removed from office on the recommendations of a committee that probed corruption and misconduct allegations against them.

She was removed for "misbehaviour and incompetence", according to a Joy News report.

