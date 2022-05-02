President Nana Akufo-Addo has made a surprise admission about poor working conditions in the public sector

He said while it is important for working conditions of service to be improved, this must be done in a way that does not burden the country's finances

Nana Akufo-Addo made the remarks in a speech to mark this year‘s May Day celebrations at the Black Star Square in Accra

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

President Nana Akufo-Addo has admitted publicly that conditions of service in the public service need improvement during his May Day speech to workers.

On Sunday, May 1, 2022, the president's speech was on the theme, "Protecting Jobs and Incomes In The Era Of Covid-19 And Beyond."

Nana Akufo-Addo also said improvements to conditions of service must be made in a way that does not affect Ghana's already burdened public coffers.

President Nana Akufo-Addo. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo

Source: Facebook

"I will be the first to admit that conditions of service, in the wider public service, need improvement. However, these should be done within budgetary constraints to ensure that we do not put excessive pressure on our public finances," the President said at the May Day parade at the Black Star Square.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He also admonished public sector workers to improve their productivity to justify the payment of a living wage instead of the minimum wage.

The president's comments follow multiple industrial actions by labour unions in the public sector over poor conditions of service.

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Civil and Local Government Staff Association (CLOSSAG), and the Colleges of Education Teachers Association (CETAG) have all declared strikes for days at different times this year over their conditions of service.

Akufo-Addo: President Expresses Open Support For Review Of Ghana’s Constitution

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo has joined calls for Ghana’s constitution to be reviewed to tackle governance lapses since it came into force in 1992.

Speaking at an event to commemorate 30 years of the referendum that ushered in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, the president said, just like any living thing, the constitution must grow and reflect the changing times.

In a pre-recorded video to mark the 30th anniversary of the referendum that approved the constitution, Nana Akufo-Addo said, “We should never forget though that the constitution is a living document, and so whenever circumstances require, we should be prepared to make the necessary amendments to affect the needs of contemporary and future times.”

Source: YEN.com.gh