Former CEO of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Sedina Tamakloe Attionu has been sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labour for causing GH¢90 million in financial loss to the state.

She was also found guilty on charges of stealing, conspiracy to steal, money laundering, and causing loss to public property in contravention of public procurement law.

The former Chief Operating Officer of MASLOC, Daniel Axim, has also been jailed for five years with hard labour on the same charges, according to Citi News reports.

They were both found guilty on 78 counts of the charges following their trial, which started in 2019.

The charges pertain to misappropriating money meant for official activities between 2013 and 2016 under the Mahama administration.

Why was Sedina Tamakloe being tried for corruption?

According to the facts of the case first filed in court in 2017, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) investigated certain fraudulent disbursements of MASLOC funds involving the Tamakloe and Axim.

The investigations revealed that in June 2014, MASLOC, which has been the subject of other scandals, invested GH¢150,000 in Obaatanpa Micro-Finance Company Limited (Obaatanpa), a microfinance company located at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

Afterwards, Tamakloe offered Obaatanpa another sum of GH¢500,000, but the firm refused because of the high interest rate.

However, the expected refund of GH¢500,000 was not reflected in MASLOC books.

In another instance, the duo were also found guilty of appropriating over GH¢1.7 million for a sensitisation exercise.

According to the facts of the case, MASLOC was expected to provide GH¢20 each for 85,300 beneficiaries, amounting to GH¢1.7m cedis.

However, only GH¢1,300 cedis was spent for the intended purpose, and Tamakloe and Axim misappropriated the rest.

