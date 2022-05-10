There are growing calls for changes to be made to the 1992 constitution in order to pluck governance lapses in the system

The latest to join this growing call is Justice Gabriel Pwamang, a judge of the Supreme Court of Ghana

The Supreme Court judge outlined three issues with the constitution he said Constitutional Review Committee identified as key among Ghanaians

A justice of the Supreme Court, Gabriel Pwamang, has joined the call by many analysts for significant changes to the 1992 Constitution to stay relevant to the demands of the current dispensation.

Justice Pwamang said after three decades the current document has been unable to deal with all the circumstances requiring resolution under Ghana’s progressive political dispensation.

Justice Gabriel Pwamang

“Since a constitution cannot set out every conceivable circumstance and provide for it, after 30 years of existence, our constitution requires certain significant reforms that can only be accomplished with resort to the amendment procedure in chapter 25 of the constitution,” he said.

The Supreme Court judge made the remarks when he spoke at the constitution lecture organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

This year’s lecture was on the theme, “Three decades of uninterrupted constitutional rule; revisiting the agendas for reforms,” and it brought together seasoned speakers like Prof H Kwesi Prempeh, Clara Beeri Kaser-Tee, Samson Lardy Anyenini and Dr Seidu Alidu.

Justice Pwamang pointed out three main problems many Ghanaians have with the 1992 Constitution.

“1. Deficit in transparent governance despite changing from dictatorship to constitutional rule in 1992;

“2. Continuous high levels of public sector corruption and lack of accountability of revenue from natural resource exploitation, and

“3. Non-realisation of real democratic dividend in the form of accelerated national development promised as attainable under constitutional rule.”

He said these issues explain why calls for constitutional reforms are getting louder of late and have spread to the younger generation, “whose persistent failure to see a better future ahead after continuous changing of governments appears to explain their awakening.”

Akufo-Addo: President Expresses Open Support For Review Of Ghana’s Constitution

YEN.com.gh previously reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo has joined calls for Ghana’s constitution to be reviewed to tackle governance lapses since it came into force in 1992.

Speaking at an event to commemorate 30 years of the referendum that ushered in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, the president said, just any living thing, the constitution must grow and reflect the changing times. In a pre-recorded video to mark the 30th anniversary of the referendum that approved the constitution, Nana Akufo-Addo said:

“We should never forget though that the constitution is a living document, and so whenever circumstances require, we should be prepared to make the necessary amendments to affect the needs of contemporary and future times.”

Source: YEN.com.gh