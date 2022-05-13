A snake has bitten a young student of the Foso Training College in the Central Region when he went into the bushes to attend to nature's call

The student has sustained three bite marks on his body and has been rushed to the hospital where he is on admission

The student, whose name has not been given, is said to be battling for his life due to the bites from the dangerous snake

A poisonous snake has bitten a young man believed to be a student of Foso Training College in the Central Region while he was easing himself in the bushes.

Reports indicate that although the school has a water closet, students prefer to attend to nature's call in the bushes.

Foso Training College is located in the Assin North District of the Central Region. Source: Facebook/@adomtv

Three bite marks from the snake have been detected on the young student, according to on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

The student is in a critical condition at the Saint Francis Xavier Hospital at Assin Foso.

The Dormitory Prefect told Adom TV that students are terrified because, although there are bushes around the dorm, a snake has never bitten a student like that before.

“We hope and pray that our colleague will get the strength to move out from the hospital to join us back on campus. Indeed, this is very weird news. We hope that this doesn’t happen again in any of our training colleges in Ghana,” the dorm prefect said in Twi.

