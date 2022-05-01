A New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegate in the Bolgatanga Central Constituency in the Upper East Region has died after his favourite candidate lost

Paul Amaliba Azika died after he collapsed at the constituency's executive election held at the GNAT Hall in Bolgatanga

His preferred candidate Awudu Asonga Moro lost the chairmanship slot to his opponent Kwame Anaba

Paul Amaliba Azika, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegate in the Bolgatanga Central Constituency in the Upper East Region, has died.

He passed after he collapsed at the constituency's executives election held at the GNAT Hall in Bolgatanga.

According to Asaase Radio, Azika reportedly fainted after his preferred candidate lost the chairmanship slot, and died while being rushed to the regional hospital.

Garnering support for his candidate

Before the election, Azika supported and urged others to vote in favor of Awudu Asonga Moro against two other candidates in the contest.

Moro, however, lost the contest by 353 votes to Kwame Anaba, who clinched the top position with 355 votes.

Until his demise, Azika doubled as a government appointee in the Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly, whose death has caused the postponement of a meeting to elect a presiding member for the assembly.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Executive for Bolgatanga, Rex Asanga, has confirmed his death.

