Ghana as a country has experienced long-standing peace and security which has made it the envy of many countries in Africa

The country's relative peace notwithstanding, some neighbourhoods in Ghana enjoy more security than others

A neighbourhood's safety is dependent on a number of factors that will make it stand out compared to others

One of the most important factors that many people consider when deciding on a neighbourhood is how safe it is. Accra is a cosmopolitan city that is home to many international businesses, foreign diplomats and people from all walks of life.

The many different neighbourhoods in Accra have their own unique micro-culture and ecosystem that contributes to the variety experienced in a typical cosmopolitan city.

In this article, Yen.com.gh highlights some of the safest neighbourhoods in Accra and why you should live there.

Cantonments

Cantonments is a mixture of a diplomatic district and residential enclave. It is home to many foreign embassies such as the Russian, American and Australian embassies among others. As such, it is home to High Commissioners, Ambassadors and executives of top international businesses.

Security is highly sensitive and top-notch in Cantonments to protect these important people and also keep foreigners safe in the country.

Airport Residential Area

The Airport Residential Area is one of Ghana's best neighbourhoods to live in. It gets its name because of its close proximity to the Airport. Many foreigners in the country prefer not to live too far from the Airport area. As such, many residential homes and gated communities in Airport Residential Area have tight security to protect their inhabitants.

It is also home to many world-acclaimed hotels such as the Marriot hotel, Holiday Inn hotel and African Regent hotel.

Tesano

Tesano is a well-planned neighbourhood with good road networks. There are many businesses there such as filling stations, banks and restaurants. It also has a number of neatly built residential estates and apartments.

It is home to the Police Training School and the Tesano Police Station which makes it a very secure neighbourhood. The community has a number of schools such as the Ghana Communication Technology University and the Mizpah International school. It is also home to media houses such as Peace FM, Ok FM, Neat FM and UTV.

Roman Ridge

The Roman Ridge community is pretty upscale and houses foreign High Commissions such as the Nigerian and the Indian High commissions. It is home to several top hotels such as Best Western Premier Accra Airport Hotel and The Congress Hotel. It also has some of the country's top schools such as the Roman Ridge School where many foreigners send their wards.

The many hotels and schools where foreign students attend mean that Roman Ridge has been made foolproof from any danger or insecurity.

