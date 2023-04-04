Former Ghana Black Stars player John Paintsil has shown that he's living large after retiring from the national football team

He posted a video that showed his huge mansion and luxury cars as he played football in the compound to keep in shape

John Paintsil has opened a football academy in Ghana to recruit young talented players to give them professional football careers

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian footballer and ex-Black Stars player John Paintsil gave Ghanaians a sneak peek into his lavish residence when he posted a video that showed him training with a ball to keep in shape.

John Paintsil flaunts his mansion as he trains at home. Photo credit: johnpaintsiljeonjumanjp4 and Soccrates Images

Source: TikTok

The video showed his gorgeous two-storey mansion with a balcony and three cars parked on the compound under a blue canopy.

The footballer was seen juggling the ball with his feet and bouncing it off the wall.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

John Paintsil opens a football academy to give young people a professional football career

The former Black Stars player has launched a football academy called John Paintsil Football Academy that provides young players with professional soccer training, education and career opportunities. The academy offers youngsters the chance of an international or residential scholarship.

Ghanaians react to John Paintsil's video

Many Ghanaians were happy to see the footballer having a good time at home. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Deacon Ike said:

You can still play for Black Stars oh

Alfred Nii Larbi Men asked:

Master, please how can I join your academy?

Festus added:

Please, I stay with my nephew. He is good, and I want someone who can manage him for me. Please help and my God will bless you. The problem is his parents

maureenmensah412 prayed:

God bless you very much and stay strong

A look inside Ghanaian footballer Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu's mansion in Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu gave Ghanaians a brief look inside his beautiful home. The former Black Stars player welcomed a YouTuber to his home where he took him on a tour of his luxurious home. The residence had a compound surrounded by beautiful vegetation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh