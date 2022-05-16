Four crime suspects placed under lawful custody at a police station in the Upper East Region of Ghana have broken jail

All four suspects broke out of detention by pretending to be singing praises and worship, apparently to distract officers on duty

They broke free by removing a block out of the cell wall in the bathroom where they were being kept on remand

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service in the Upper East Region have launched a manhunt for four prisoners who broke out of jail while pretending to be singing praise and worship songs.

According to reports, the four suspects had been on remand for defilement and other related crimes in the Talensi District.

A report published on Ghanaweb states that an intercepted police report filed by the officers on duty – Sergeant Lariba Abilba, Constable Kichekpa Ju Napoleon Banu and Constable Ntiamoah Elizabeth – explained that while on duty at the charge office, they heard the cell inmates Fawas Musah, a juvenile remand prisoner, Francis Dabang a suspect in a defilement case and Kwojo Dinaya, another suspect in a stealing case singing praises and worship.

However, after a while, the cell became quiet and when one of the officers went to inspect the cell, she found that the prisoners had removed a block out of the cell wall in the bathroom. The report stated further that a manhunt has been launched to find the four suspects who escaped lawful custody.

Also, an armed guard who collapsed after the incident is said to be on admission at the Tongo District hospital receiving treatment.

