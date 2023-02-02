The Ghana Police Service has busted an organized crime syndicate notorious for various crimes across the country

The police in a social media post said the special intelligence-led operation led to the arrest of 12 members of the gang

A special intelligence-led police operation has busted an organized crime syndicate notorious for various crimes across the country.

The syndicate is believed to be responsible for carjacking, robbery, murder and other violent crimes in Ghana.

Some arrested members of the organised crime syndicate and some of the impounded vehicles Image Credit: @GhPoliceService

Source: Facebook

12 members of organised crime syndicate busted

A statement by the police on its social media handles also announced the arrest of 12 members of the gang.

Chronicling events leading to the arrest of the 12, the police said the operation which lasted months was done between July 2022 and January 2023.

“The Police have arrested twelve people who are members of an organised crime syndicate involved in a series of carjacking, robbery and murder incidents across three regions of the country….Investigations into the activities of the syndicate revealed that suspect, Jeffry Dwomoh, shot and killed one of his victims, during one of the carjacking expeditions at Brofoyedru near Ahenema Kokoben.”

The statement dated Wednesday, February 1, 2023, revealed the identities of the suspects as Prince Opuni, Kwabena Kyei Barfour, Jeffrey Dwomoh alias Jeff, Clifford Opoku alias Spider, Samuel Adom, William Ansah, Bernard Adu Gyamfi, Anthony Tawiah alias Wizzy, Andrew Kwame Owusu, Musah Sulley, Yaw Acheampong, Charles Lotherford.

Police retrieve stolen vehicles in special operation

The police also added that the gang operated with guns and attacked their victims took over their cars and then sell them off to others.

The statement by the police said ten (10) vehicles believed to have been snatched by the gang from their victims have been recovered.

Also, several weapons and ammunition and a cash amount of GHC10,010.00 were retrieved from the suspects during the operation.

Some netizens have been reacting to the news of the arrest some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh.

@AmpaduJoyceline

God bless the Police service

@LionghNanagyata

Please if you arrest such people and they are guilty show them no mercy good job

@CarlProxy

These are some of the things we want to be hearing. But please try as much as possible to rebrand the GPS well, because on a large, the service has thrown it's integrity to the pigs. Indescipine, unprofessional and corrupt men have tarnished your image.

@justice_atsu

Nice job. Things we want to hear. Ghana Police, we believe in you

@bis_tudee

This is the Ghana we pray for….. good work

