US soldiers have been training with members of the Ghana Armed Forces as revelations that a terrorist threat on the country was real

The US soldiers are sharing tactics and procedures for countering improvised explosive devices with Ghana's soldiers, among others

The US soldiers are also in Ghana to share best practices with members of the Ghana Armed Forces

Amid a recent revelation by a top government official about a high threat of terrorist attack on Ghana, members of the US Security Force Assistance Brigade have been training with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The US forces have also been sharing best practices with their colleagues in the Ghana Armed Forces.

A US soldier interacts with some members of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF). Source: Facebook/@USEmbassyGhana

According to a post on the official Facebook page of the US embassy in Ghana, the US soldiers shared tactics and procedures for countering improvised explosive devices, including spotting and eliminating the threat of hazardous explosives.

“The U.S. and Ghana are working together to ensure peace and security in Ghana, and building capacity to respond to threats in the region, because we're #StrongerTogether #USinGhana,” the post said.

Top Ghana Government Official Raises Alarm About Real Threat Of Terrorist Attack

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has already reported that Deputy Defence Minister, Kofi Amankwa-Manu, has disclosed that the threat of terrorists hitting the country is very real and has cautioned the public to be on high alert.

He revealed on Sunday, May 15, 2022, that all of Ghana’s neighbours have already been hit by terrorists in the past few months.

The Minister explained that the latest attack on Togo, Ghana’s neighbour to the east that has been free from such attacks for many years, prompts deep concerns. In that attack, eight soldiers died and 13 were injured.

Terrorist Attack: Ghana Churches Urged To Install CCTV Cameras Amid Growing Threat

In a related story, YEN.com.gh also reported that National Security Ministry has urged churches in Ghana to install CCTV cameras amid growing threats of a possible terrorist attack on the country.

In a statement dated May 12, 2022, the Ministry explained that Ghana risks an attack because of growing threats of terrorism from the sub-region, an expansionist drive of terrorist groups toward the coastal West-African States, and a renewed modus operandi of targeting public gatherings, including places of worship.

The statement signed by the National Security Ministry Coordinator, Major General Francis Adu-Amanfoh (rtd) said it has become imperative that precautional measures are taken by churches and other stakeholders.

