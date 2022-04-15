President Nana Akufo-Addo has appealed to Ghanaians to act responsibly and safely during the Easter celebration

He said notwithstanding the lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions, the citizenry must all play their part in building mother Ghana

The president further sent out a goodwill message to Ghanaians in his Easter message on Thursday, April 14

President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to live responsibly and safely during the Easter celebration despite the lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions.

In his Easter message via Facebook on Thursday, April 14, the president reiterated that the country's COVID infection rate is low, with only 32 active cases recorded as of Monday, April 11.

''Fellow Ghanaians, this year's Easter will be the first in three years that we're going to have the opportunity to celebrate fully following the lifting of virtually all the restrictions the government imposed to help win the fight against COVID-19'' he said.

Appeal to all Ghanaians

President Nana Akufo-Addo, however, appealed that notwithstanding the lifting of the restrictions and the good news about infections, Ghanaians should continue to live responsibly and safely, ''so we can all play our part in building mother Ghana''.

''Therefore, in this season, let us drive carefully on the roads and keep the nation in our prayers at all times,'' he said.

President Nana Akufo-Addo further sent out a goodwill message to Ghanaians as they celebrate Easter.

