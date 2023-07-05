An accident on the Kasoa-Mallam highway on Wednesday caused injuries to at least eight passengers

Photos of the accident scene show that the commercial vehicle that was involved in the accident, a Sprinter bus, had turned on its side

A young SHS boy in school uniform was among the eight passengers who got injured in the early morning accident

A road crash involving a commercial vehicle known popularly as trotro on the Kasoa-Mallam on the morning of Wednesday, July 5, 2023, has resulted in injuries to eight passengers.

One of the injured passengers is a young Senior High School boy, who was captured in photos being carried away from the scene of the accident.

A collage of images from the scene of the accident that happened on the Kasoa-Mallam highway on July 5, 2023. Source: Facebook/@citi973

The identity of the young male student is unknown.

The young SHS student pictured here being carried away from the scene of the accident by a passer-by. Photo credit: Citi News.

Photos from the crash scene show that the trotro that was involved in the accident, a Sprinter bus, had overturned and was resting on its side.

A Citi News report said the driver of the vehicle lost control of the steering when another vehicle crossed its path, causing it to spin before crashing and landing on its left side.

The white Sprinter bus overturned after the crash. Photo credit Citi News.

Passers-by helped injured out the vehicle

Passers-by who ran to the scene of the crashed vehicle helped to remove trapped passengers.

They were taken to nearby medical treatment. The injuries were minor.

Police say the driver of the trotro did not have the required licence to drive the type of vehicle he was driving. The driver held a C licence instead a B licence.

“I was travelling to Madina but on our way our driver was careless. Another car switched lanes and I don’t know what happened and all of a sudden the vehicle somersaulted," of the passengers in the crashed vehicle recounted.

The trotro driver has been sent to a nearby police station while the vehicle has been towed away.

Another victim of the accident puts a white cloth on her left ear to the bleeding from a cut. Photo credit: Citi News.

