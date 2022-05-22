Ghanaians have uploaded visuals of flooded areas from Saturday evening's heavy downpours in Accra

Some areas in the Greater Accra Region, including North Kaneshie, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, and Kasoa in the Central Region got flooded during the rains

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the videos and images shared on Twitter but cannot independently verify if these visuals are from the downpours on May 21

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Scores of people have shared visuals from Saturday evening's heavy downpours in Accra that left many parts of the capital flooded.

It rained heavily for hours on Saturday, May 21, and continued rather calmly into Sunday morning, May 22.

Urban centres in the Greater Accra Region, including North Kaneshie, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, and Kasoa in the Central Region, got flooded.

Some photos show parts of Accra flooded after heavy rain. Source: YEN.com.gh/@iPRYNX

Source: Twitter

How social media reacted

Some Ghanaians took to social media, particularly Twitter, to upload videos and photos of flooded areas from Saturday evening's rains.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In one video, some people can be heard screaming as they made attempts to alert a motorist from driving into what appeared to be a flooded ditch.

''Please check up on your people. People are dying in the floods #accrafloods,'' @CSexier shared with the clip.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the videos and images shared on Twitter but cannot independently verify if these visuals are from the rains on May 21.

Police Advise Public To Move and Drive Cautiously After Saturday's Heavy Rains In Accra

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Ghana Police Service has advised the public to be cautious in their movement and use of roads following heavy rains in Accra on Saturday, May 21.

The rains have continued into Sunday morning, but rather calmly compared to Saturday evening.

In a statement issued, the Service said some principal streets and highways in the Accra-Tema Metropolitan areas and beyond experienced flooding due to Saturday's downpour.

Policeman Who Fixed Traffic Lights Donates Wheelchair to 54-Year-Old Physically Challenged Woman

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian police officer Corporal Simon Ekpeagba Agbeko once again showed kindness to a physically challenged woman.

Charlotte Anyitei, age 54, became paralysed at age six after a complicated medical procedure that left her in a sorry state.

German-based Lord's Peace Foundation has donated a wheelchair to the 'disabled' woman via the police officer who is with the Accra Regional Police Command.

Source: YEN.com.gh