The Ghana Police Service has advised the public to move and drive cautiously following Saturday's torrential rains in Accra

In a statement, the Service noted that patrol teams are in communities to ensure the safety of everyone

Persons stranded due to the downpour and requiring help should contact the police on the emergency numbers 18555, 191, or 0302787373

The Ghana Police Service has advised the public to be cautious in their movement and use of roads following heavy rains in Accra on Saturday, May 21.

The rains have continued into Sunday morning, but rather calmly compared to Saturday evening.

In a statement issued, the Service said some principal streets and highways in the Accra-Tema Metropolitan areas and beyond experienced flooding due to Saturday's downpour.

Photos showing floods in parts of Accra.

Source: Facebook

Advice to public due to floods

''In view of this, we are advising members of the public to remain indoors.

''Motorists and commuters are also being cautioned against using the Graphic Road towards Kaneshie and Agbogbloshie due to the rising level of the Odaw River,'' the statement said.

Advice to motorists and commuters

The Service also urged motorists and commuters to exercise great caution when using the La Beach-Kpheshie Lagoon Road towards Teshie-Nungua and roads connected by culverts and bridges.

Meanwhile, patrol teams are in the communities to ensure the safety of everyone.

Also, anyone stranded due to the downpour and who requires help should contact the police on the emergency numbers 18555, 191, or 0302787373.

The police and other principal safety stakeholders are on high alert to assist.

Read the statement below:

Screenshot of the Ghana Police statement.

Source: Facebook

Source: YEN.com.gh