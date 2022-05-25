Detergents are not the only things that can be used to make the home sparkling clean but some food ingredients can do the job too

Cleaning the house is a chore nobody wants to do but must be done if a home must maintain its beauty and cleanliness

The next time some ingredients remain after cooking, do not let them go to waste but rather use them as cleaning detergents

Cleaning the house is something that must be done on a regular basis so it makes sense if everyday household items can be used to keep the house tidy. Only a handful of people know that the ingredients that they use in preparing food can also be used to clean after cooking.

In this article, YEN.com.gh writes about some of the cooking ingredients that can be used to tidy up the home.

Lemon

Lemon contains acid that makes it a good thing for bleaching and whitening substances. They are great when used to remove stains from clothes by soaking the cloth in lemon juice.

Coca Cola

The Coca Cola drink we all love as a beverage can also double as a cleaning agent. It contains phosphoric acid, citric acid and carbonic acid which makes it a great cleaning product. They are best used for cleaning sinks and dirty toilets.

Banana Peel

Banana contains potassium which makes it great to be used as a shoe polish. The banana peel can be rubbed on leather shoes or chairs to bring back the shine.

Oats

Oats help to keep fridges smelling fresh all the time. To achieve this, simply place the oats in an open bowl and keep them in the refrigerator overnight.

Salt

Apart from making foods taste great, saltwater or saline helps to remove stains from materials. They can be used to clean carpets or remove blood stains from clothes.

Cucumber

Cucumbers act just like a pencil eraser. Brush the wall or surfaces with the marks you want to clean with cucumber peels and they will be as good as new.

