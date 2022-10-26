Real estate tycoon, Chief Olu Okeowo, owns a multi-million dollar mansion that is a sight to behold

The property has impressive features, such as a chapel, jet ski water body and helipad, in addition to exotic cars like Rolls Royces, Bentleys, Escalade SUVs and G-Wagons

Several netizens have marvelled at the display of wealth at the mansion and have shared what they thought of the man and his property

Nigerian real estate mogul Chief Olu Okeowo has shown that he has rich taste in the property industry by owning a multi-million dollar mansion that is the talk of the town. Okeowo, the founder and chairman of Gilbratar Construction Nigeria Limited, is rumoured to exclusively engage in real estate transactions that involve money running in the billions.

Chief Olu Okeowo's plush $12 million mansion. Photo credit: Africa Facts Zone

The white mansion, Palacia de Okeowo Mansion, is three stories tall and inspired by a French palace. The property sits on five acres of land, and its construction allegedly took 11 months. It is believed to have cost about $12 million.

The property boasts impressive features like a chapel, jet ski water body, helipad and more. The garage in the house is also full of exotic cars, such as Rolls Royces, Bentleys, Escalade SUVs, G-Wagons, Land Cruisers and Range Rover SUVs.

Footage of the huge mansion was shared on Twitter by Africa Facts Zone, and several netizens shared their thoughts about the house. YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

@JonathanThadde3 said:

The rich hustle smart and low key

@TweetInspector0 commented:

Looking like a furniture showroom in Lekki. So much display of ostentatious wealth but not well coordinated. Sometimes "less is more " & simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.

@AfricanDoll__ added:

I wish Africans, Nigerians especially, drew inspiration from our own cultural architecture instead of borrowing old European designs and decor. Looks so out of place in a tropical African environment.

@WaniGuest said:

I’m so happy for him, especially if he has got no dirty games behind his wealth

