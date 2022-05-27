Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum, has denied claims that he has embezzled some $1.2 million that the World Bank Ghana gave to the GES to train teachers

According to the minister , although some teachers have been trained, the $1.2 million was sitting in the m inistry's bank account

, m He debunked suggestions that the World Bank was investigating his ministry over the alleged misapplied funds

Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has denied allegations that he has embezzled $1.2 million advanced to Ghana by the World Bank to train teachers.

Education Minister, Yaw Adutwum with some Free SH students in the background. Source: Facebook/@yawoseiadutwum

Source: Facebook

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, May 26, 2022, the Minister told Ghanaians that he would not risk his reputation by misapplying money allocated for the development of Ghana’s education.

“The good news is that as I speak to you, the amount is sitting in our account. So ladies and gentlemen of the press, nothing can be further from the truth that Dr Yaw Adutwum will superintend over a programme that is not going to benefit Ghanaians.

“I will never do that, I did not come to this country to do that,” he said at the press briefing on Thursday.

The Education Minister’s comments follow claims that he organised a non-existent training programme for teachers for $1.2 million from the World Bank.

According to reports, correspondences from his office and the Ghana Education Service (GES) show the Director-General of the GES, Prof Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, is not aware of the training of over 40,000 teachers on the digital literacy platform under the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP).

The World Bank, as part of its investigations to establish the training of the teachers as claimed by the Education Ministry, officially wrote to the Director-General of GES to confirm the said training.

The issue quickly became a hot topic on social media with many expressing surprise because Dr Adutwum is regarded in the public eye as a decent man.

But speaking at the press conference, Dr Adutwum insisted that the training for teachers was organised because the GES is aware that 148,000 teachers have been trained on the National Training Centre (NTC) platform.

“Ask my colleague teachers across the country and they will tell you they are on a platform and learning digital literacy,” he said.

Dr Adutwum reiterated that no money has been misapplied by his Ministry.

He said he came to “project the president [Nana Akufo-Addo] and ensure that his vision for the transformation of education is accomplished.”

He also said his ministry is not under any investigation by the World Bank as some have claimed.

Ghana Education Service Goes After Minister Over $1.2 Million Allegedly Spent On Training Teachers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that the GES was going after the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum, over the details of a training scheme for teachers that cost $1.2 million.

According to the GES, it has no idea about the training of over 40,000 teachers as part of the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP).

Reports indicate that the Education Ministry claimed the teachers were offered training in three modules, including recorded online training, physical training, and online/virtual live training.

