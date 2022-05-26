The Ghana Education Service has written to the Ministry of Education to explain the details of a training scheme for teachers that cost $1.2 million

The GES has written the letter because the World Bank, which gave out the money has written to the GES for evidence of the training

The GES said in the letter that because it is not aware of the alleged training programme for 40,000 teachers it is unable to respond to the World Bank

The Ghana Education Service (GES) is going after the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum, over the details of a training scheme for teachers that cost $1.2 million.

According to the GES, it has no idea about the training of over 40,000 teachers as part of the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP).

Reports indicate that the Education Ministry claimed the teachers were offered training in three modules, including recorded online training, physical training, and online/virtual live training.

YEN.com.gh has sighted a letter from the Director-General of the GES, Prof Kwasi Opoku Amamkwa, asking the Minister to provide answers about the said $1.2 million from World Bank.

According to the letter, as part of its investigations to establish the training of the teachers as claimed by the Education Ministry, the World Bank officially wrote to the GES. But the GES said it has no knowledge about the training scheme and hence it is unable to respond to the World Bank’s inquiry.

“GES is unaware of reports and correspondence between the Education Ministry and the World Bank and is unable to make an informed response to the Banks request,” the letter dated March 30, 2022.

The GES is asking the Dr Adutwum “to advice and provide direction to enable the GES to respond appropriately to the enquiries from the World Bank.”

According to a report by Joy News, the correspondence lends credence to claims that the Education Minister at the blind side of GES sanctioned the training and wrote to the World on November 30 requesting the release of $1.2 million amid claims it has successfully trained over 40,000 teachers under GALOP.

