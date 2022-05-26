The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has expressed concern that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has not been advancing funds to the House

The Speaker said the lack of funds was preventing the Parliament to carry out some of its critical functions

Alban Bagbin stressed on May 26 while addressing MPs that Parliament was neither an NGO nor a government agency and urged the Finance Minister to treat it with respect

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has accused Finance Minister, Ken Agyapong, of starving the legislative house of critical funds to carry out its functions.

Alban Bagbin (L) and Ken Ofori-Atta. Source: Facebook/@Parliament.of.Ghana

Addressing legislators in Parliament on Thursday, May 26, the Speaker said the House was currently broke. The Speaker explained that the lack of funds made it impossible for him to approve financial commitments of the House.

“It is not because I like declining your requests. It is because we don’t have the wherewithal to fund those operations”, he explained. The Ministry of Finance should not treat Parliament like a ministry or NGO,” he said.

He added: “This is an arm of government…We are not part of the MMDAs.”

(Watch from 30 minutes, 30 seconds onwards for his comments)

He revealed Parliament has received requests from the Finance Ministry to reduce its budget, in some cases by 50%.

“If they want Parliament to run aground, they should let us know”, he stressed.

“The Speaker is not ready and prepared to be blamed for the inability to get Parliament going on just because we are not getting the necessary funding,” he added.

