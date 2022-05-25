Ghanaian lawyer, Martin Kpebu, has said it is surprising that Sir John acquired an obscene amount of wealth under the Nana Akufo-Addo-led NPP government

He said whoever leaked Sir John's will has done the country's democracy some good because it is renewed a call for public officers to declare their wealth

He also said the details in Sir John's will lends credence to suspicions that Ghanaian politicians were looting the state coffers

A lawyer and anti-corruption campaigner, Martin Kpebu, has expressed shock over the details of Sir John’s leaked will that shows the properties he acquired after New Patriotic Party (NPP) came to power.

Martin Kpebu said the numerous properties listed in the will of Nana Owusu Afriyie, known popularly as Sir John, make concerns about heavy corruption in the public sector legitimate.

“It gives credence to the suspicion of Ghanaians that politicians are looting us left right and centre. That is what this will lends credence to,” he said.

Martin Kpebu made the comment when he spoke to YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. He noted that whoever leaked Sir John’s will has helped Ghana’s democracy. He explained that there has been renewed discussions about the need for public officers to declare their assets, which is good for the country’s democracy.

He, however, said it was unfortunate that this was happening under Nana Akufo-Addo who promised during his inauguration as president in 2016 to protect the public purse from corruption.

“You remember when the president came to power while he was swearing the Oath of Office, he made it clear that if people want to steal then they shouldn’t come into his government, and yet look at the properties Sir John has amassed?

“Very obscene. It’s very, very obscene. In a short time. And you see in the will that for some of the properties the dates have been given…even those said to have been acquired while he was in office as CEO of the Forestry Commission are quite a lot,” he said.

Although not all the properties listed in Sir John’s will indicate when they when were acquired, the dated ones include six houses, two lands, and some investments. They are as follows:

Houses (all in Accra)

1. A house at Ogbojo, dated 2018

2. A house at Oyarifa No.2, dated 2018

3. A house at Oyarifa No.1, dated 2017

4. A house at Adjiringanor, dated 2019

5. Four-bedroom house with an outhouse at Ogbojo, dated 2019

6. Three-bedroom detached house at East Legon, dated 2018

Lands

1. Two plots of Oyarifa, dated 2018

2. One plot of land at East Legon, dated 2019

Investments

Two bank investments that matured in 2019 and 2020 respectively. The one that matured in 2019 is in the sum of GH¢303,720.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reportedly previously that the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has said its investigations into listed land properties in the leaked will of Sir John reveal he does not own any lands at the Achimota Forest area and the Sakumonor Ramsar.

In a press statement dated May 24, 2022, the Minister, Abdulai Jinapor, said the preliminary investigations also reveal that the will of the former Forestry Commission boss and NPP politician is a subject matter of litigation in the courts.

Portions of the statement reads as follows:

“Further checks at the Lands and the Forestry Commissions, the repositories of the records of the lands in question, show no record of ownership of Lands at, the Achimota Forest or the Sakumono Ramsar Site, by the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie."

