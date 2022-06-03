There are bizarre buildings all around the world such as houses made out of plastic bottles, shipping containers and a hotel made out of salt

Nothing tops a home made out of waste materials which is purported to be the oldest home in West Africa made out of plastic waste

The building is located in Accra and serves as a tourist attraction where people travel from far and near to see this unique site

Plastic waste is a menace in Ghana and Africa. To combat this, a renowned architect in West Africa by name of Samuel Mensah Ansah put up a house made out of recyclable waste materials. The house is located at Abelemkpe and is made out of broken coffee cups, discarded stones and timber, shipping containers, toilet bowls and discarded electrical spools.

The Wheel Story House in Abelemkpe. Photo credit: TripAdvisor. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The Wheel Story house, as it is popularly called, has 12 apartments and is opened for viewing by the general public only by appointment.

This is eye-opening because it shows people the many ways by which plastic waste can be recycled and put to good use. The architect, Samuel Mensah Ansah said in an interview that:

Everything can be reused someway, you just have to think about how. “I know that what I have created here is just a starting point, some will come and see it and do better, this story is not just for me, it’s for the entire world, most importantly Africa.”

People are beginning to think of unconventional ways to build houses. In future, it is possible to see fewer brick and block houses and more houses made out of recyclable materials.

Another angle of the house. Photo credit: Inhabitat. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The Wheel Story House is open to the public Monday through Friday, from 10 am to 4 pm.

The "Toa House" Story: Meet the Young Ghanaian man Building Homes out of Plastic Waste

In a related story, YEN.com.gh wrote about a young Ghanaian man called Paul Coffie Beboru who is building homes out of plastic waste bottles to end the plastic waste menace in Ghana. The plastic waste house which he calls "Toa House" is an affordable alternative to homes made out of other materials.

He stated that he is constructing a plastic-built gated community in Africa. In his words, he said

this is going to be built in partnership with South African investors. It’s going to feature 73 units on 15 acres of land in Prampram, with 3 and 2 bedroom houses for sale; including the land.”

Source: YEN.com.gh