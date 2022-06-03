Police have secured an order from the court that stops a three - day demonstration starting from June 4

- Organisers of the demonstration had said they were going to carry weapons before a public backlash forced them to make a U-turn

The three-day demonstration was against what organisers said was rampant corruption and poor economic management that has caused economic hardship

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Police have secured an order from the court that retrains the planned June 4 armed demonstration that was to be led by Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Captain Smart, and others.

Conveners of the #FixTheCountry Movement, led by Barker-Vormawor, had informed the Police of the intended three-day street protests starting on June 4 but informed the police of plans to carry weapons for protection.

An original image of a street protest covered by YEN.com.gh

Source: Original

They also planned to picket in front of the Police Headquarters in Accra and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, as well as speak directly to the nation on GTV to lay out their grievances. The protests was to put pressure on the government to check claims of rampant corruption and economic mismanagement.

Police raised concerns about the demands because they violated the Public Order Act.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

On Wednesday, June 1 police said filed a motion at the Accra High Court to restrain the organisers from embarking on the demonstration.

Police on Friday, June 3, 2022, announced in a press release that the court has granted the restraint to stop the demonstrations from taking place.

“The organisers, represented by Benjamin Darko, were duly served with the Motion on Notice which application was heard today, June 3, 2022, at the Criminal High Court '4'.

"After hearing of the application, the court granted an Order to restrain the Organisers, their agents, assigns and whoever is claiming through them from embarking on the armed demonstration as had been intended.

“We would like to assure the public that the Police Service will not be an impediment in the way of any individuals or groups in the exercise of their right to demonstrate, as long as it is within the Omits of the laws of the country,” portions of the statement read.

Captain Smart And Barker-Vormawor Backtrack From Intention to Bring Weapons To June 4 Demonstration

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that Captain Smart and Oliver Barker-Vormawor have abandoned their plan to carry their weapons for protection during a three-day demo that starts on June 4.

The two people, who are among the organisers of the upcoming street protest, caused a major stir when they wrote to the police announcing their intentions to bring weapons to the demonstrations for their personal protection.

However, they have both made statements that indicate they didn’t mean what they said.

Source: YEN.com.gh