Seasoned actress Fella Makafui opened up about how she had to sacrifice her Dubai trip for the production of her upcoming movie, Resonance

She stated that she had wanted to spoil herself by spending on luxury items while in Dubai, and she disclosed that she spent $8000 on her Santos De Cartier watch

Many people admired how stunning she looked in her interview with Berla Mundi on The Day Show on TV3

Actress and filmmaker Fella Makafui has disclosed the exact price she bought her Santos De Cartier watch and the sacrifice she had to make.

Fella Makafui rocked a Santos De Cartier watch.

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui revealed the price of her Santos De Cartier watch

In an exclusive interview with media personality Berla Mundi on The Day Show, Fella Makafui stated she is the producer and executive producer of her upcoming movie.

She stated that, as such, she had to sacrifice her trip to Dubai and her quest to buy luxury items, such as a Cartier watch, for the production of the Resonance movie.

Disclosing the amount, she said she bought it for $8000 (GH¢110,800.00) in Dubai. However, when Berla Mundi pleaded with her to flaunt it to the camera, she laughed and pleaded with Berla not to do that to her.

"My recent trip was supposed to happen at a time that I was producing Resonance. So I had a whole list of things to do for my trip."

Fella Makafui also disclosed that another script is ready for the production of another movie.

The business mogul said that she was coming with full force this year and that preparations are already underway for that movie. Regarding funding, she stated that it was already under control.

Below is the video of Fella Makafui disclosing how much she bought her Cartier watch.

Reactions as Fella Makafui spoke about her Cartier watch

Below are the reactions to the video:

_awoenam said:

We love her ❤️❤️❤️

nhyirabanana_adwoa said:

She’s beautiful ❤

gidovetty said:

U marry a bossman or Bosslady u go move like a boss. Shoutout to mdk for changing her taste.

ewurabena_08 said:

Alpha woman ❤️

traceybrightofficial said:

she's brave

