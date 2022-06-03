The Attorney General has moved a step closer to opening prosecution against FixTheCountry's Oliver Barker-Vormawor for treason felony

Barker-Vormawor is facing two counts of treason for allegedly threatening to stage a coup if the E-Levy is passed

The Attorney General's department has filed processes at the court indicating all the evidence the state will bring against Mr Barker-Vormawor with trial begins

The Attorney General’s department has filed processes at the High Court to begin prosecuting Oliver Barker-Vormawor for treason felony.

The FixTheCountry Convener is facing two counts of treason felony for posting on social media that “I would stage the coup myself” if the E-Levy is passed.

He was arrested on February 11, shortly after touching down from the UK for the Facebook post that referred to the army as “useless”.

Police said his “post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic.”

He was remanded in police custody for over one month and later granted bail in the sum of GH¢2 million with two sureties.

However, the state [has recently filed] the Bill of Indictment that outlines how it intends to prosecute the charge against the social change activist.

According to Starr FM, the Attorney General’s department has indicated that in the course of the trial the following exhibits will be tendered in to support their case:

Investigation cautioned statement of the accused dated February 11, 2022,

Charged statement of the accused dated February 11, 2022 and Investigation cautioned statement of the accused dated February 16, 2022

Charge statement of the accused dated April 15, 2022,

Facebook and Twitter posts of the accused person from February 2021 to February 2022,

Facebook post of the accused person on April 30, 2022,

Intelligence report from Cybercrime unit and intelligence report from National Security.

