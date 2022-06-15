Sarah Adwo Safo has been summoned publicly by the Privileges Committee of Parliament after attempts to reach her privately failed

A notice by the Parliamentary Service says the Dome Kwabenya MP must appear before the committee by July 6, 2022

Adwoa Safo has been absent from Parliament for more than three months without permission

Parliament’s Privileges Committee has summoned the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, through the media after several attempts to reach her privately failed.

Sarah Adwa Safo is MP for Dome Kwabenya. Source: Facebook/@Parliament.of.Ghana

A notice issued by the Parliamentary committee on Tuesday, June 14, wants the governing New Patriotic Party MP to appear before the Committee on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

“The Chairman of the Privileges Committee has directed that summons to the Hon. Member for Dome Kwabenya to appear before the Privileges Committee of Parliament on 6th July 2022 at 12:00 noon at Parliament House, New Administration Block, Committee Room 1, 2 & 3 pursuant to Article 103 (6) of the Constitution and Order 205 of the Standing Orders of Parliament be published in all relevant media. This comes after all attempts to reach the Honourable Member by the Committee failed,” portions of the notice read.

Adwoa Safo, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong and Ayawaso Central MP, Henry Quartey were dragged to the committee absenting themselves from Parliament for a long period of time.

Although Mr Agyapong and Mr Quartey have been reached privately with summons, Adwoa Safo has not been served.

A notice released by the Parliamentary Service states that Dome Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo must appear before the Committee by July 6. Source: UGC/ Parliamentary Service

She recently claimed that she did not even know she needed to appear before the Privileges Committee to answer for her over three months continuous absence from Parliament.

Adwoa Safo insists she does not know when she will return to Parliament because her son, who is resident in the United States, needs her.

Her position as Gender and Social Protection Minister has been temporarily assigned to Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

