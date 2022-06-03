The Minister of Communications has ruled the possibility of extending the deadline for the SIM card registration a second time

Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has announced that there will not be another extension of the deadline for the SIM card registration.

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful. Source: Facebook/@Ursula Owusu

Source: UGC

She said all SIM cards that are not linked to a subscriber’s biometric information on the Ghana Card would be deactivated by July 31, 2022, the deadline.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said mobile subscribers and users in the country had been provided with enough time and opportunity to register their SIM cards.

“There is no way we are going to extend the deadline again,” said.

An earlier March 31 deadline was extended to July 31 following public appeals. She explained that SIM card registration was essential because the exercise would greatly help the country in its efforts to prevent online and cybercrimes that had become more sophisticated.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful made the comments when she spoke at the Girls-in-ICT Initiative held at Acherensua in the Asutifi South District of Ahafo Region.

The theme of the programme was, “Access and safety.”

The Girls-in-ICT initiative is one of the flagship programmes of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD).

The Girls-in-ICT initiative adapts the International Girls-in-ICT Day, an initiative introduced in 2012 and backed by all International Communications Unions (ITU) in the Member States.

It is aimed at encouraging and empowering girls and young women to consider studies and careers in ICT in the growing fields of ICTs, enabling both girls and technology companies to reap the benefits of greater female participation in the ICT sector.

Under the initiative, 1,000 girls from selected basic schools in the Region had the opportunity to undergo a one-week intensive training in ICT in basic computing including programming, coding, gaming, scratch typing and a mentorship programme.

Touching on the Girls-in-ICT initiative, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said the Ministry was determined to sustain the initiative to create opportunities for more girls to benefit from ICT education.

She emphasised that ICT education was not reserved for only boys and men, but for girls and women as well, saying girls also needed ICT skills to provide them with the needed exposure in the digital space.

National Communications Authority extends deadline for SIM registration

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh covered a previous story about a decision by the National Communications Authority (NCA) to extend the deadline for SIM card registration from March 31 to July 31, 2022.

In a statement, the NCA explained that more time is required to update the SIM Registration App for the registration of diplomats. At the same time, a Self-Service SIM Registration App was also being developed to facilitate the registration of SIM cards for Ghanaians resident abroad.

“This will be operational by mid-April,” a statement dated March 22, 2022 and issued by Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

Source: YEN.com.gh